Listen to Noname Ether J. Cole, Announce a ‘New Vanguard’ in ‘Song 33’

Photo: Getty Images for Governors Ball

J. Cole stans, you might want to sit down before reading this because Noname just ate up, chewed up, and spit out your boy. Two days after J. Cole came for Noname for being [checks notes] an intelligent and outspoken Black woman with his song “Snow on Tha Bluff,” Noname responded by releasing her first music of 2020, “Song 33,” on Thursday, June 18. Produced by Madlib, the one minute and 10 second “Song 33” not only fully ethers Cole, but also fully reckons with the Black Lives Matter movement and the socio-political moment America is currently facing.

“I saw a demon on my shoulder/It’s looking like the patriarchy,” raps Noname at the beginning of Song 33, effortlessly skewering J. Cole and his criticisms without even mentioning his name which, for the record, is Jermaine. Noname goes on to reference the recently deceased Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, the 19-year old BLM activist who was murdered earlier this week. “Why Toyin body don’t embody all the life she wanted?/ A baby just 19/I know Dream all black/I seen her everything immortalized in tweets/ All caps.” Noname brings it back to J.Cole and men like him, calling them out for staying “quiet as a church mouse” in the face of violence against Black women, only speaking up “when duty calls to get the verse out.” Noname also calls Jermaine out for even writing a diss track about her when there are so many bigger issues at hand, referencing the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police brutality. “He really bout to write about me when the world is in smokes?/ When it’s people in trees?/When George begging for his mother saying he couldn’t breathe, you thought to write about me?”

Noname ends the song by calling out both J. Cole’s refusal to read a book and the extremely high murder rates of trans women in America. “Little did I know all my reading would be a bother/It’s trans women being murdered and this is all he can offer?” Through all this, she somehow maintains hope for a better future, shouting out abolishing the police, democratizing Amazon, and ushering in a brighter tomorrow. She ends the song by simply stating, “This the new vanguard/I’m the new vangaurd.” Wow, Noname packed more profundity and critical thinking in a one minute song than can be found on one entire J. Cole album. Not only did Noname release the song, but she also tweeted out the lyrics to “Song 33.” Perhaps J.Cole got over his distaste for reading because rather than popping into his basement studio and trying to come up with a response track, he tweeted out Noname’s song. We would say “All Hail Noname,” but given her political views she probably wouldn’t like that, so instead we’ll say great work comrade.