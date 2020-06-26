Normal People Secretly Filmed Two Bonus Episodes Set 40 Years Later

Picture this, just add 40 years of old-age makeup. Photo: Enda Bowe/Hulu

It’s a question that fans of British television have been asking for years: Is Comic Relief canon? Do the Doctor Who Red Nose Day specials factor in to official Time Lord lore? Now, the question has made its way to Ireland, because on Friday, June 26, Marianne and Connell will reunite for two Normal People special episodes as part of RTÉ Does Comic Relief. As the Independent reports, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones will reprise their roles for what Comic Relief founder Richard Curtis describes as “a beautiful piece called Normal Older People, which is imagining what would have happened to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now.” Normal People is a lot of things, but a laugh riot it is not, so it will definitely be interesting to see how the special skirts the line between comedy, sincerity, and steamy middle-aged sex. Proceeds are going to the Community Foundation for Ireland, so it will be steamy middle-aged sex for a cause. Lenny Abrahamson is returning as director, and it will air tonight at 8 p.m., Ireland time. The episodes will be available worldwide, barring North America, due to rights restrictions. Hopefully that means Hulu will put the shorts on YouTube. We’re just happy knowing Marianne’s well 40 years from now. Girl has been through it.