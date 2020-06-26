If there’s anyone who truly understands being sad, horny and Irish, it’s Fleabag’s Hot Priest, and while he might not have all the answers when it comes to relationships, he can definitely empathize with Normal People’s lovestruck protagonists Marianne and Connell. In two charity shorts shot for RTÉ One’s Comic Relief, benefiting The Community Foundation for Ireland’s COVID-19 aid and airing Friday, Normal’s Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal get advice (well, sort of) from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s beloved contemplative cleric Andrew Scott, before we get a glimpse of where Sally Rooney’s ever-conflicted couple might end up in forty years. Having a halting, loaded conversation about the emotional meaning of late-night beans on toast? Yup, sounds about right.