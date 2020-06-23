Novak Djokovic Photo: Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic, the current top player in men’s tennis, has tested positive for the coronavirus, after other players tested positive at a tournament he organized. The Adria Tour took place in Belgrade, Serbia, and Zadar, Croatia, both countries where coronavirus restrictions were being lifted, and crowds of fans watched the matches while players hugged and high-fived. Grigor Dimitrov announced a positive test on June 21 after playing in the tournament; one of his opponents, Borna Coric, later tested positive as well. Serbian Djokovic then canceled the final match, where he was set to play Andrey Rublev in Zadar later that day on June 21. Player Viktor Troicki also announced he tested positive since the tournament, while Tennis.com reported that Djokovic’s coach Marco Panichi tested positive as well. Other players criticized the event, such as Nick Kyrgios, who called it “boneheaded” in a tweet.

Djokovic currently has no symptoms and is in Belgrade, he said in a statement. His wife, Jelena, has also tested positive, while their two children have tested negative. “Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region,” he said. “Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.” He added, “I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.” Djokovic recently told Prva TV in Serbia that he would be skeptical of competing in the U.S. Open if the tournament restricted players’ movement and required multiple tests per week. In April, he expressed skepticism of a vaccine, saying in Serbian in an online chat, “I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.”