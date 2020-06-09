Offset Votes for the First Time in His Home State of Georgia

Photo: FilmMagic

Despite chaos and confusion at Georgia polling stations today, Offset managed to vote for the first time in his home state, telling his followers on Instagram that he felt proud to participate in Georgia’s down-ballot primary. The rapper noted he had previously been unable to vote due to his prior convictions, but “overcame this obstacle” and cast his vote on Tuesday (the state of Georgia has strictly enforced a ban on felon voting rights for decades). “I just voted, my first time, 28 years old. I got past my record and my past history, and I’m able to vote,” he said in an Instagram video, pointing out his jazzy “I voted” sticker in the shape of a Georgia peach. “I feel good, I feel proud,” he said, and encouraged his fans to follow his lead and “come hit the polls up.” “Everybody been going through the same pain,” he said. “We can face it and make a change.” Fellow Atlanta rappers T.I. and Jeezy also hit the polls on Tuesday, and the peach sticker made another appearance on Jeezy’s Instagram. “Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can,” he wrote.