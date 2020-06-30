Netflix Is Laundering Up a Fourth and Final Season of Ozark, in Two Parts

TFW you’ve been renewed and canceled. Photo: Steve Deitl/Netflix

Ozark, the world’s bluest television show, is coming back for a final season, though of course Netflix, like the money-laundering family at the series’s center, has found a way to spin a little into even more. The streaming service announced today that Ozark will return for an expanded fourth season airing in two parts, each consisting of seven episodes, that “will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family’s journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks.” There are a lot of possibilities for where the characters’ descent into crime will take them, but what we do know for certain is that showrunner Chris Mundy and surprise directing Emmy winner Jason Bateman will both be back, alongside Laura Linney (who will become a co-executive producer for the fourth season), Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, and Lisa Emery. “A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes,” Bateman said in a statement. “I’m excited to end with a bang(s).” A clear invitation for us all to Photoshop bangs onto Jason Bateman.

They're going to go out with a bang.



