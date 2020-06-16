Are there groundhogs in Palm Springs? Science says no. But the trailer for Andy Samberg’s new romantic comedy Palm Springs says maybe. Because it looks like the movie, which broke Sundance records when it sold to Hulu and Neon for $17,500,000.69 (nice), sets up a Groundhog Day–ish “infinite time loop” situation where both the Bill Murray and the Andie MacDowell characters are like an iPod stuck on replay, together. In contrast, it took Russian Doll, like, four episodes before Nadia met Alan. When Sarah (Cristin Milioti) follows Nyles (Samberg) into some sort of ominous glowing portal thingy, she finds herself waking up on the morning of Camila Mendes’s wedding, again and again, ad infinitum. Milioti asks, “What’s the point of living?” To which Samberg answers, “We kind of have no choice but to live.” The ever-wise J.K. Simmons points out, “At least you have each other. Nothing worse than going through this shit alone.” You already know, from the trailer alone, that Palm Springs will be a perfect metaphor for the tedium of muddling through a repetitive, trapped life in quarantine, day by day. At least these characters have access to a pool. Palm Springs will be dropping on Hulu to spice up your meaningless time loop of an existence on July 10.

