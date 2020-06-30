Please Address Patrick Stewart’s New Memoir As Sir

Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

This was impossible until it was not: Patrick Stewart will be writing his first memoir, which promises to be a “revealing and heartwarming look” at his life and career that isn’t just 300 pages of Star Trek gossip. The Washington Post reports that Gallery Books won the bid for Sir Stew’s memoir, with a title and release date yet to be confirmed. In a statement, Stewart said that he’d been itching to sit down and write his life stories over the past few years, but the demands of his various acting jobs prevented him from accomplishing such a goal until now — his current series, Star Trek: Picard, is on an indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Well, I have a beautiful study in our house in Los Angeles, sunny and peaceful. I am 80 in a little over two weeks’ time,” he explained. “I have just treated myself to a gorgeous office chair. And … I have the time. But most important, I am loving what I am doing, even though I never thought I would or could.” We’ll drink to that.