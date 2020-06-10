Dickinson, Succession, and More Win 2020 Peabody Awards

All dressed up and no awards ceremony to attend. Photo: Michael Parmelee/Apple

Dickinson fans rejoice: the Peabody Awards for excellence in storytelling in broadcast and digital media announced their lineup of 30 winners for this year’s awards today, and the Apple TV+ series about Emily Dickinson Whomst Fucks is, delightfully and rightfully, one of the 30. Could this presage an Emmys sweep? One can dream! The Peabodys are awarded by a panel of just 19 jurors appointed by the University of Georgia, so even if they’re not an awards season predictor, they’re a prestigious honor in their own right. The ten winning series in the “Entertainment” category are: Chernobyl, David Makes Man, Dickinson, Fleabag, Ramy, Stranger Things, Succession, Unbelievable, Watchmen, and When They See Us. Winners in other categories include the documentaries Apollo 11 and Surviving R. Kelly, the podcast Dolly Parton’s America, and “Institutional” winners Frontline and The Simpsons.

Watch Homer accept a Peabody Institutional Award on behalf of "@TheSimpsons!" Thirty years ago the @FoxTelevision series boldly and inventively ushered animation back into primetime. Peabody recognizes it for remaining funny, fresh, and insightful. https://t.co/V19IqeCgKP pic.twitter.com/Occm4clKOv — Peabody Awards (@PeabodyAwards) June 10, 2020

Cicely Tyson won the Peabody Career Achievement Award on Monday, June 8. You can read the complete winners’ list on the Peabody website.