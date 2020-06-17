Saturday Night Live pals Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are taking their friendship to the next level: the silver screen. Variety reports that Davidson and Jost have signed on to star in the wedding comedy Worst Man for Universal Pictures. Produced by SNL patriarch and perpetual father-of-the-bride, Lorne Michaels, Worst Man will most likely not see the two Staten Island natives joining together in holy matrimony, but rather will follow “a soon-to-be-married couple and the family dramatics that ensure just weeks before the wedding.” As of now there is no director attached, so no word on whether Davidson’s The King of Staten Island director Judd Apatow will get involved with the project and officially make Worst Man into Bridemaids but for the boys. It’s also unclear as to who’s getting married and who is the “worst man” in question, but we’d bet our bottom dollar that somehow Davidson’s wild antics will almost ruin Jost’s tasteful wedding. We can only hope that Jost, who conceived of the film with writers Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman, will use his own engagement to Scarlett Johansson as a source of inspiration for the movie. Honestly, they could just scrap the entire movie and release documentary footage of Jo-Jo (Jost-Johansson’s couple name, of course) planning their wedding with commentary by Davidson.
Pete Davidson and Colin Jost to Bro Out in Wedding Comedy Worst Man for Universal
Which one is the Worst Man? Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via