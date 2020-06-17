Nature Is Healing: Nintendo Is Finally Remaking Pokémon Snap

If you, and this is just theoretical of course, happen to be someone who built an entire friendship with the kids up the street as a kid because they happened to have an N64 and that meant you could go to their house to play Pokémon Snap, today is a day for great rejoicing. Nintendo, as part of a set of announcements this morning timed to the release of their Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion pack, has revealed that they are developing a remake of their classic photography and apple throwing-based video game for Nintendo Switch. In the 1999 original, you scooted around various themed settings in a little orb-like safari vehicle while playing as Todd Snap and trying to capture photos of various critters. In the remake, according to Nintendo, you’ll “explore deserts, jungles, and more as you photograph fan-favorite Pokémon and discover never-before-seen Pokémon expressions and behaviors.” The project doesn’t have a release date, but considering that Animal Crossing got many people through the start of quarantine, we hope that Snap will arrive whenever we all collectively need it.