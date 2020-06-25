Here’s the nutshell: Shawn (James Roday) is a faux-psychic. Gus (Dulé Hill) is a “sympathetic pooper.” Together, the two star is Psych, the Bluest Sky of USA’s blue sky era programming, providing eight seasons of quippy procedural goodness. In 2017, three years after the show aired its series finale, the gang returned for Psych: The Movie, which aired on USA. In 2019, they announced that there would be a sequel, with decidedly more Lassiter (Timothy Omundson). Much more, apparently. On June 25, streaming service Peacock released a trailer for Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, in which Shawn and Gus are back together because Lassie is “seeing things,” which are “probably not ghosts” but which may also be ghosts. Sarah Chalke appears in scrubs, but this won’t be a Scrubs-iverse crossover: she’s playing Lassie’s caretaker Dolores. Joel McHale also makes an appearance as Lassie’s flashback dad, which you can already watch in the first four minutes of the movie, which Peacock released as a preview earlier this month. Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home premieres on streaming July 15.