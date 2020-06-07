Photo: FilmMagic

As a means of exposing the book-advance imbalance of white and black authors, urban fantasy novelist L.L. McKinney created the #PublishingPaidMe hashtag on June 6, which aims to hold publishing houses accountable for why black authors typically don’t receive the same advances as their white peers. “Come on, white authors. Use the hashtag and share what you got for your books,” McKinney wrote. “Debuts as well. Let’s go.” She added that the movement is meant to highlight “the disparity between what’s paid to non-Black authors vs. Black authors. Not PoC. There’s a reason for that, especially in the context of this moment.” Since the hashtag was first tweeted, hundreds of authors have been encouraged by McKinney’s movement and shared their salaries, who range from big names such as Roxane Gay and Matt Haig to smaller indie scribes. Several authors were also inspired enough to share the complete history of their advances.

It’s pretty well known but $12,500 for An Untamed State, $15,000 for Bad Feminist, $100k for Hunger, $150k for Year I Learned Everything and a significant jump for my next 2 nonfiction books. #publishingpaidme — roxane gay (@rgay) June 6, 2020

Okay it's seriously uncomfy but been asked to do #publishingpaidme to highlight inequality so, just on uk adult book advances: book one 5k, two 20k, three 50k, four 45k, five 100k, six (reasons to stay alive) 25k (topped up later), seven 100k, eight 200k, nine 200k, ten 600k. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) June 7, 2020

As opposed to royalties, an advance is a payment that authors receive when they’re still in the development phase of writing a book. Publishers usually base their advances on how much money they believe the book will earn. “Black authors understand that the advance isn’t paid all at once. We know it needs to be taxed. We know agents need to be paid,” McKinney noted. “That just makes the disparity worse, doesn’t it? And #PublishingPaidMe is part of a conversation with specific context, such as who does or doesn’t.”

She added that, despite black women and girls being the country’s largest reading demographic, black authors are frequently told that no wants “wants” to read their books and they don’t sell well. “#PublishingPaidMe is part of a bigger conversation about the system issues in publishing that Black people face,” McKinney explained. “Issues we’ve been talking about, and screaming about, for years, but we’ve largely gone ignored.”

👋🏼 @TochiTrueStory #PublishingPaidMe



debut book (coloring book): $10K

second book (rap book): $25K



i signed a deal for another book *before* the rap book came out cuz i was nervous the rap book wasn’t gonna sell well and nobody would give me another deal — it was for $36K... — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 7, 2020

Important to watch the #PublishingPaidMe hash, writers and esp BIPOC writers. For the curious, as I recall, my advances were:



$40K for each book of Inheritance

$25K for each book of the Dreamblood

$25K for each book of the Broken Earth — N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) June 6, 2020

Dunno if this is helpful but #publishingpaidme



Coconut Unlimited: £0

Meatspace: £0

The One Who Wrote Destiny: £3k

Run, Riot: £10k

The Boxer: £10k

Brown Baby £30k — Nikesh Shukla (@nikeshshukla) June 7, 2020

My career goes back to 1997. YMMV

Here's what #PublishingPaidMe:



Midnighters

$7,500 x 3



Uglies (original trilogy)

$15K x 3



So Yesterday/Peeps/Last Days

$40K x 3



Extras

$175K



Leviathan

$400K x 3



Spill Zone GNs

$75K x 2 (script)



Afterworlds

$500K



new Uglies books

$500K x 4 — Scott Westerfeld (@ScottWesterfeld) June 6, 2020