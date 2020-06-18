Raven-Symoné Got Married in a Secret Quarantine Wedding

Photo: Courtesy of @ravensymone/Instagram

Raven-Symoné just shared a vision from the past: She got married earlier this week. The musician and former child actor wed wife Miranda Maday in an intimate celebration, she shared on Instagram. “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the Disney star wrote on Instagram on June 18. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW.” She preceded the post with a hint earlier in the day, captioning a glass of champagne with, “something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!” Raven appeared on season two of The Masked Singer as the Black Widow and is currently readying new album The Reintroduction for June 26 under her mononym (since that Cheetah Girls reunion sure isn’t happening). But offstage, that’s now Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman-Maday to you.