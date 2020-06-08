Logan Lerman, sweetie, we’re so sorry. Photo: 20th Century Fox

While one legendary middle-grade book author tweets herself further into controversy, Rick Riordan, author of the Percy Jackson series, is tweeting the things fans actually want to hear. After a decade-long campaign to get the notoriously bad Percy Jackson movies remade, fans are finally getting a new Disney+ series adaptation. But apparently no one is happier than Riordan. The author went in on the 2010 adaptation of the first book in his series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, starring 2010’s Timothée Chalamet, Logan Lerman, after a fan tweeted that the Disney+ upload of the movie censors a casino scene Monday morning. “I don’t know, but clearly it’s a mistake,” Riordan quote-tweeted the complaint. “They should censor the entire thing. Just two hours of blank screen.” Fans lived for it. It’s like when Rihanna claps back at Navy asking where R9 is — you can’t help but love a read. “Well, to you guys, it’s a couple hours entertainment,” Riordan followed up to another fan. “To me, it’s my life’s work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it’s fine. All fine. We’re gonna fix it soon …”

Well, to you guys, it's a couple hours entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon . . . 😀 https://t.co/YFuk55kGJU — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) June 8, 2020

Finally, I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so. I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess. — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) June 8, 2020

The funny thing is, Riordan doesn’t even need to see the movie to know it’s not it. “I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story,” he explained. “I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I’m just sorry they got dragged into that mess.” We can’t imagine what kind of energy he would tweet with if he had seen the CGI monsters in the second movie. The movies’ stars, Lerman and Alexandra Daddario, got way too much hate for being an adult instead of 12 and not being a blonde, respectively, so of course Riordan has no hard feelings against them. But the films’ lack of blue foods? A crime that needs to be addressed in his next tweetstorm.