The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a reminder of How Things Used to Be for dads across the nation, will reopen June 15, medical authorities be damned. Among other measures, the Cleveland museum will require advanced tickets with timed entry to limit capacity for social distancing. Guests will be subject to temperature checks to enter and required to wear masks and keep social distance (“two guitars distance,” the website says) in the hall. There will now be hand sanitizer throughout the building, and the museum will practice “daily continuous cleaning.” Those measures don’t sound so rock and roll, but it’s the price you’ll have to pay for some ’80s nostalgia. While the 2020 induction ceremony — for artists including Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, and Nine Inch Nails — is postponed to November 7, its freshman class exhibit was set to go up in late April. Congrats to all the Depeche-heads who just can’t get enough.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Reopen June 15 in True Dad Move
Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images