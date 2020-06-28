Sacha Baron Cohen Apparently Emerged From Quarantine to Prank Alt-Right Rally

Photo: WireImage

Perhaps this is the prologue to Who Is America? season two. It looks likely that Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated and pranked an alt-right militia event in Olympia, Washington, on June 27, when the comedian, disguised in overalls and a fake beard, took to the stage to encourage a shocking singalong about injecting mask-wearers with “the Wuhan flu” or “chopping them up like the Saudis do.” Per reporting from the Daily Beast, Cohen first passed himself off as a leader of a PAC who wanted to sponsor the “March for Our Rights 3” rally, and brought in a large security team with him. He proceeded to perform for over eight minutes on the stage, encouraging the audience to respond to his song.

“He came onstage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting shit,” Yelm City Councilman James Blair wrote on Facebook. “His security blocked event organizers from getting him off the stage, or pulling power from the generator.” While Blair noted that the crowd “turned on him” after a few minutes, many attendees can be heard enthusiastically singing along and voicing support for Cohen’s lyrics. The rally was hosted by the Washington Three Percenters, who’ve organized pro-gun events in the aftermath of 2018’s student-led March for Our Lives demonstration. An estimated 500 people were in attendance.

You have to love Sacha Baron Cohen. He manages to get a bunch of racists to do a racist singalong!pic.twitter.com/bWOEIRBUcF — Fennars (@fennars) June 28, 2020

While Cohen managed to escape the rally in a “private ambulance” he rented for the prank, an astute Twitter user posted a photo that suggests the comedian later returned in a different disguise to witness the mayhem he created. Quick, do another senior White House official next.

SACHA BARON COHEN CAME BACK IN A DIFFERENT DISGUISE FOR THE INTERVIEWS OF THE ORGANIZERS TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHAT HAPPENED. pic.twitter.com/o6Ywhsiuct — Jan Hofdijk (@JanHofdijk) June 28, 2020