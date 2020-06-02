Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

This weekend, Lea Michele posted a tweet in support of Black Lives Matter, a sentiment former Glee costar Samantha Marie Ware found ironic, alleging Michele’s treatment of her on-set was the opposite of allyship. To Ware’s recollection, the Scream Queens actress made her time on the show’s sixth season as student singer Jane Hayward “a living hell,” alleging Michele committed numerous “traumatic microaggressions” that made her “question a career in Hollywood.” To cite one example, Ware says Michele once told their coworkers that, if she had the opportunity, she would “shit in my wig.”

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

As it turns out, Ware wasn’t the only black actor who allegedly experienced hostility from Michele. “Girl, you wouldn’t let me sit at the table with the other cast members cause ‘I didn’t belong there,’” Black Lighting actor Dabier, who appeared in a 2014 episode of Glee, tweeted Monday evening. “Fuck you Lea.”

GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” FUCK YOU LEA https://t.co/s4NoLdtqRs — Dabier (@OfficialDabier) June 2, 2020

And as for Glee star Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones on the Ryan Murphy series, she let her gifs do the talking for her.

As did Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star Alex Newell, who joined Glee’s third season as vocalist Unique Adams.