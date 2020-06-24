Scrubs Blackface Episodes Scrubbed From Hulu

Photo: Paul Drinkwater/Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

On the tail of Tina Fey removing several 30 Rock episodes from streaming services and TV reruns because they featured characters in blackface, Hulu has decided to adhere to the same practice with Scrubs. Variety reports that three of the sitcom’s episodes — “My Fifteen Seconds” (season three, episode seven), “My Jiggly Ball” (season five, episode four), and “My Chopped Liver” (season five, episode 17) — have been removed from the service as of June 24, a decision that showrunner Bill Lawrence voiced his support for. One of these episodes features Zach Braff’s character dressed up in blackface for a costume party, while another shows Sarah Chalke’s character in blackface for a “fantasy sequence.” In addition to Hulu, Netflix is also reassessing its streaming catalogue and removing certain shows for the use of blackface. Popular British sketch shows Little Britain, The League of Gentlemen, The Mighty Boosh, and Come Fly With Me have been removed in their entirety, as has one segment from Netflix’s original sketch series W/ Bob & David.