Search Party Season 3 Trailer: Trial by Hipster

It may not be the trial of the century, but it may be a trial of a century. Several years and a network change later, HBO Max debuted the trailer for Search Party’s third season, which wastes no time in seeing how Dory (Alia Shawkat) and her friends’ lives have gone to hell: She’s been arrested for the murder of her private investigator pal alongside Drew (John Reynolds), with Portia (Meredith Hagner) and Elliott (John Early) mulling over whether or not they should testify. What the quartet doesn’t anticipate is that the case and Dory’s “fabulous public arrest” have become an international sensation, somehow usurping Anna Delvey as millennials’ favorite trial. As a newscaster puts it: “Could these hipsters be cold-blooded murders?” All episodes will premiere on June 25, with a fourth season following soon.

