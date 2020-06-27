Ariana Grande Threw Herself a Midsommar-Themed Birthday Party

Photo: Instagram

Even though she couldn’t get her hands on Midsommar’s May Queen gown when it was up for auction back in May, Ariana Grande still managed to throw herself a birthday party themed after the Ari Aster horror film, complete with a flower crown for her dog. Calling to mind strangely themed birthday parties of yore, Grande shared photos from the event on Instagram, writing in one caption, “my friends and i went with a midsommar theme because help me.” The party showcased floral centerpieces as well as a pretty spot-on replica of the aforementioned May Queen gown, though notably absent were the film’s burning bear costume and relentless gore. Star of Midsommar Florence Pugh herself responded to the party, writing on her Instagram story, “Mayqueeen!! Now have some mushroom tea,” which, if you’ve seen the movie, is a bad idea. Grande has mentioned her love of Midsommar in the past, tweeting last year, “do u think it’s okay that midsommar is my favorite bedtime movie atm or should i seek help immediately.”