Sharon Stone Says She Was Once Struck by Lightning In Her Own Home

If you’ve ever had a parent or grandparent warn you against running any water during a thunderstorm, Sharon Stone’s recent podcast appearance is really going to make them feel vindicated. (That, plus the CDC’s own warnings about lightning.) While a guest on Films to Be Buried With, after discussing her work with amFAR and quarantining with her teenage sons, the Ratched actress recounted to host Brett Goldstein the time she was struck by lighting while running the sink during a deluge. “I was at home. We had our own well,” Stone says. (around 19:25:00 in the episode.) “I was filling the iron with water, and I had my hand on the faucet, one hand on the iron and the well got hit by lightning and the lightning came up through the water. I got picked up and thrown across the kitchen, and I hit the refrigerator.”

While she doesn’t say what age she was when she was allegedly struck by lighting, Stone says her mother “just belted me across the face and brought me to,” before rushing her to the hospital. “The EKG was showing such electricity in my body, I had to go get EKGs every single day for, like, 10 days,” the actress laughs. “It was so crazy.” Stone says she feels “tremendously lucky to be alive,” having later survived a stroke in 2001.