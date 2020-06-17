Sherman’s Showcase Has Been Renewed for a Second Season by AMC and IFC

Sherman’s Showcase. Photo: Michael Moriatis/IFC

Some actually great news: Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle’s sketch-musical-variety-comedy series Sherman’s Showcase has been renewed for a second season on AMC and IFC. The John Legend-produced show, which our Matt Zoller Seitz called “a glittering heap of invention” in its first season last summer, will return with a six episode order for season two in 2021. “Sherman McDaniels has been a staple in American culture for almost 50 years and shows no signs of slowing down…or aging at all,” said Salahuddin and Riddle in a statement. “We’re thrilled to return to the uniquely nerdy, quirky, silkily soulful and musical world of Sherman’s Showcase. It’s all our favorite things and now it’s on AMC and IFC. Season 2’s so big, it needs two networks.” This news comes before the show’s “Black History Month Spectacular” special, which will feature stars like John Legend, Lil Rey Howery, Mario Van Peebles, and the Toms from Vanderpump Rules, among others. The special airs this Juneteenth, Friday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC, and 11 p.m ET on IFC.