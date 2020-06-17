MTV Cuts Alex Kompothecras From Siesta Key for Racist Instagram Comment

Alex Kompothecras Photo: Matthias Clamer/MTV/–

The sun is setting on Alex Kompothecras’s time on Siesta Key, after MTV announced plans to cut the star for racist comments on Instagram. The show announced Tuesday night on Twitter, “We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.” Tuesday night’s midseason premiere — set to be two hour-long episodes, but cut to one 54-minute episode — only showed Kompothecras once, a shot of the back of his head. The 25-year-old had commented the N-word on a resurfaced Instagram photo and engaged with other racist content on the app. Fans previously criticized Kompothecras around the 2017 premiere of Siesta Key for his ties to a group of men shown dragging a shark behind a boat, and separate video that seemed to show him shooting a shark.