Katherine Williams-Dunning, daughter of country music star Hank Williams Jr. and granddaughter of country legend Hank Williams, died this weekend at the age of 27. According to Billboard, Williams-Dunning and her husband Tyler Dunning were in a single-vehicle accident Saturday night, resulting in her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe rolling over on a highway in Henry County, Tennessee. Tennessee Highway Patrol later confirmed her death. Tyler Dunning survived after being airlifted to a hospital, but no information is available as of yet about his condition.

“I have no words. On Friday morning, I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie,” Williams-Dunning’s sister, singer Holly Williams, wrote in an Instagram post Sunday. “ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us.”