Snoop Dogg Raps Emotional Tribute to Kobe Bryant at the ESPYS

Kobe Bryant. Photo: YouTube

Snoop Dogg dropped an emotional music video honoring Kobe Bryant and the legacy he left on Los Angeles at the ESPYS Sunday night. The remote awards show was full of love for the basketball legend, who died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna and seven others in January. The ESPYS “Tribute to Kobe,” performed by Snoop Dogg, didn’t just mourn him, it celebrated him. “We was all proud of you,” Snoop raps. “And for anybody doubting you / Your face became the new mantlepiece / Man, it was Mamba insanity.” As he raps through Bryant’s whirlwind career with the L.A. Lakers, videos of Bryant in purple and gold across the decades float by. For every great moment, they show a mural somewhere on the palm-tree lined streets of Los Angeles, memorializing it forever. Photos from games, headshots, and even candid moments with “Gigi” are shown re-created on walls in vibrant colors. “So let it ring out / East side to the west side / This is your city / Much love for the ride,” the song finishes on street art of the father and daughter.

Former Los Angeles Laker Pau Gasol also paid tribute at the ESPYS, highlighting Bryant’s second (and favorite) job. “Kobe Bryant spent 20 years with the Lakers dedicated to becoming the best player in the world, but what he enjoyed the most was being a husband to Vanessa and a father to Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri,” he said, per E!. “We remember his smile whenever he spoke about his family. He may be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time, but he was one of the best dads of all time.” Pass the tissues! These tears are for all the dads and families who didn’t get a happy Father’s Day this year.