Here’s Your First Look at the Snyder Cut

Ding dong! “The bell’s already been rung,” whispers Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor in a new, 30-second clip from the long-awaited Snyder Cut of 2017’s Justice League, coming to HBO Max in 2021. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman wields a torch, illuminating some text on a wall above an engraving of the supervillain Darkseid. “Ding dong, the god is dead,” Eisenberg continues, referencing either The Wizard of Oz or misquoting the “no religion, too” lyric from Gadot’s “Imagine” video. Quick cut to a bunch of loud noise, and lava, and plumes of smoke and fire, and gray sky, and some menacing-looking UFOs, and the faintest outline of Darkseid I guess, or maybe it’s Batman (it’s kind of hard to tell) in the middle of the screen. It’s Justice League: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut. It’s everything fans thought they’d be getting before Joss Whedon took over the project for the theatrical release. Snyder fans, your wish has been granted.

Related