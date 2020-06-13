Spike Lee Apologizes for Defending Woody Allen

Photo: WireImage

Proving that the celebrity apology cycle is accelerating at warp speed, Spike Lee apologized today for comments he made defending Woody Allen yesterday on New York City radio station WOR’s “In the Morning” program. “I’d just like to say Woody Allen is a great, great filmmaker and this cancel thing is not just Woody. And I think when we look back on it we are going to see that — short of killing somebody — I don’t know that you can just erase somebody like they never existed,” Lee said on the show. He also noted that Allen, as “a fellow Knicks fan” is “going through it right now.” Lee walked back his defense of Allen on Twitter today, writing, “I Deeply Apologize. My Words Were WRONG. I Do Not And Will Not Tolerate Sexual Harassment, Assault Or Violence. Such Treatment Causes Real Damage That Can’t Be Minimized. -Truly, Spike Lee.” Dylan Farrow, Allen’s adopted daughter, accused him of molesting her when she was seven years old. Allen has denied the accusation and maintained his innocence in his 2020 memoir.

