David Byrne’s American Utopia Is on the Road to HBO

Photo: Matthew Murphy

Incredible news for all of the Broadway stragglers out there: No need to worry about if the coronavirus will affect David Byrne’s American Utopia, because it has been filmed and will live on for eternity. Oh yeah, and Spike Lee directed it. HBO confirmed today that a complete visual recording of a live American Utopia performance will be premiering on the network later this year. Lee, who referred to Byrne in a statement as his “art brother,” said that it was an “honor and privilege” to have been asked to adapt the performance for film. “And dat’s da ‘once in a lifetime’ truth, Ruth,” Lee added. “Ya-dig? Sho-nuff. Peace and love. Be safe.” Prior to American Utopia’s joyous Broadway reign, Byrne workshopped the show (and the memorable choreography) while touring for the titular album in 2018, proving that, yes, thrice in a lifetime is possible.

