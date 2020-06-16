Details About Christopher Meloni’s New Law & Order Show? In This Climate?

Photo: Courtesy of NBC

Because cop shows decided that they simply must go on despite our current national reckoning, NBC confirmed today that Christopher Meloni’s Law & Order spinoff will be launching on the network in the fall. The drama, Law & Order: Organized Crime, brings Elliot Stabler back to the NYPD after the character experiences a “devastating personal loss.” The detective was written out at the end of SVU’s 12th season when he decided to retire and break the hearts of America’s women, but now that he’s returned to his old stomping grounds, Stabler “must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning.” The season, which will consist of 13 episodes, is also being described as “Stabler’s journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.” Dun dun to the timing of this, indeed.