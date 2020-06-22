Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI

Steve Bing, writer, producer, film financier and philanthropist, has passed away at the age of 55. According to Deadline, the producer died by suicide in Los Angeles’ Century City Monday afternoon. The heir to a real estate fortune, Bing was something of a jack-of-all-trades in Hollywood, writing 2003’s Kangaroo Jack and 1994’s Every Breath, and producing movies like 2000’s Get Carter, 2005’s Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World and Warren Beatty’s 2016 Howard Hughes film Rules Don’t Apply, in addition to concert documentaries like Neil Young: Heart of Gold in 2006 and Marley in 2012. He founded and chaired Shangri-La Entertainment, which financed films like 2004’s The Polar Express and 2007’s Beowulf.

In addition his work in the industry, Bing was a long-time donor to progressive causes and the William J. Clinton Foundation. In 2012, he joined Bill Gates and Warren Buffett’s Giving Pledge, vowing to donate the majority of his wealth to charity during his lifetime. Bing is survived by two children, including son Damian Hurley with ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley.

