Sufjan Stevens Announces New Music Right When You Need Him Most

Surely you’ve had plenty to cry about lately, but in case you’re looking for a bit more emotional catharsis in your life, this should do the trick. Sufjan Stevens, songster of states and Jesus and Call Me by Your Name, announced his new album The Ascension will be released on September 25. It’s a years-in-the-making follow-up to 2015’s tearjerker Carrie & Lowell, a tribute to Stevens’s late mother. The first single, “America,” is coming out July 3, and it’s 12-and-a-half minutes long. We wouldn’t want it any other way. There’s also a track called “Landslide,” so start praying now for the Fleetwood Mac cover we deserve. The Ascension, with its properly religious title, also follows recent collaborations Aporia (with stepfather Lowell Brams) and Planetarium (with a cast including The National’s Bryce Dessner).