Tavi Gevinson Tells Ivanka Trump’s Sis-in-Law Karlie Kloss to ‘Give It a Rest’

Future Gossip Girl actress Tavi Gevinson used her Instagram platform to call out Karlie Kloss’s seemingly hypocritical repost. On May 29, Kloss posted a quote from poet Cleo Wade stressing that ending racism starts by “healing it in your own family.” But as we all know, Karlie Kloss is married to Josh Kushner, brother to Jared Kushner, who more than just being Ivanka Trump’s husband, is a senior advisor to Donald Trump. (For a timeline your quarantine-ruined brain can handle, she posted it on the same day Trump tweeted support for violence against protestors, calling them “thugs.”) While Karlie Kloss has tried to take a neutral stance on her family and doesn’t publicly interact with the Trumps, last night Gevinson argued that that isn’t enough. “Karlie, give it a rest,” she let loose in the comments. “You have a lot of nerve to make a show of championing girls’ coding and your other causes while only politely disowning your family in public (lmao @ you ignoring ivanka on social media; she still went to your wedding). I can’t believe you’re not more embarrassed not just by them but YOUR decision to only publicly disown their politics in polite ways so you can have it both ways.”

For context, here’s Karlie’s original post that Tavi left the comment on: pic.twitter.com/d4CVGIKhEo — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) June 3, 2020

She continued: “I don’t know what kinds of conversations you have behind the scenes (besides when Jared asked your dad to solicit solutions to a global pandemic in a Facebook group back in March 😂) but like…..what am I looking at. This is a fucking joke.” Other commenters have to agree: “Karlie what conversations do you have with Jared and Ivanka about racism and how they can end it?” one wrote. While Kloss has yet to respond, Gevinson also went after Kloss and Ivanka Trump’s mutual friend Derek Blasberg in the comments.

Tavi Gevinson (writer & actor) going the fuck OFF on all these white fashion people who play both sides. Bunch of hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/Sj3FHKYmtI — Ahlem⁷✨ᵇˡᵐ (@hopefulmyg) June 4, 2020

“Talk to your neo fascist friends,” she left with a red heart, co-signed by The New Yorker’s Naomi Fry, who replied “ivanka literally a dm away.” (As of writing, Blasberg has unfollowed Trump.) After dismissing the idea that he could say anything to Ivanka Trump that would help the situation, he turned his attention to the “trolling” Tavi. “I’d like to think I don’t have any neo fascist friends,” he said, unironically. “Also, I’d like to think you would focus your activism on productive, constructive outreach. You’re above trolling in the comments. I hope you’re well and pls stay safe!” If you don’t know if your friends are neofascist or not, well, that’s a personal problem. Apparently standing up for what’s right is not on the menu at dinner with the Kushners.