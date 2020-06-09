Taylor Swift is once again lending her voice to the political moment, now tweeting that Black Lives Matter amid the ongoing protests against police brutality and systemic racism. “Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there,” Swift wrote. “In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind.” She added #BlackLivesMatter to her tweet. In a reply, she also called a Medium article by Barack Obama supporting the ongoing protests and calling for political involvement “a fascinating read.” In another, she voiced her support for universal mail-in voting in November 2020. It’s not the first time the formerly apolitical pop star has addressed the national situation after the racist killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, David McAtee, Nina Pop, and countless others. On May 29, she tweeted at Donald Trump after he threatened protesters, making her opposition to the Republican president clear. “We will vote you out in November,” Swift wrote. Swift also posted a black square to her Instagram for the music industry’s Blackout Tuesday, captioned (not hashtagged) “Black Lives Matter.”
Taylor Swift Tweets in Support of Black Lives Matter, Calls for Policy Change
Taylor Swift Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage