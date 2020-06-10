Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj Say Screw Quarantine, Announce New Collab

New York’s finest. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Be gentle to your eardrums this week because come Friday, they are in for it. New York rappers Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine are reuniting over a new single, “Trollz,” and by the looks of the art, it’s gettin’ nasty. Both rappers tweeted the announcement, finally confirming the collab after weeks of rumors and teasing on Instagram. In a tweet, Minaj announced that a portion of the proceeds from “Trollz” and its merch will be going to the Bail Project, a fund that provides free assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford bail. In photos, it looks like Minaj rolled up to wherever Tekashi 6ix9ine is finishing home confinement, stay-at-home orders be damned, potentially for a “Trollz” music video. The interestingly posed pics from 6ix9ine’s Baby Shark lair already have fans wondering if this, a Tekashi 6ix9ine collaboration, is how Nicki Minaj announces her rumored pregnancy.

A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail. #BlackLivesMatter #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight 🦄🌈 https://t.co/bZEurWg6Jx pic.twitter.com/G0t0crYh8E — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 10, 2020

“Trollz” is their first song together since 2018’s “Fefe,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Minaj has been riding for Tekashi 6ix9ine ever since, despite allegations against him of sexual contact with a minor and the fact that their music-video shoot for “Mama” was hit by an alleged drive-by shooting. Minaj hadn’t arrived on set yet, but you’d think eight shots fired would be enough to consider staying at least six feet away from 6ix9ine. The chaotic king and queen unleash “Trollz” onto the world this Friday, June 12, at midnight.