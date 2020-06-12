Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj, and Their Rainbow Wigs Drop New Single ‘Trollz’

What was the wig budget for this music video? Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj, the king and queen of lace fronts, reunite in the new visual for “Trollz,” their first song together since 2018’s “FEFE.” In “Trollz,” the two big-kids-at-heart wear as many rainbow wigs as they possibly can and indulge in sweets. The candy-coated video was shot in 6ix9ine’s guest bedroom, social distancing out the window. Minaj tweeted that 6ix9ine’s home studio wasn’t exactly conducive to her lifestyle, so she doesn’t stunt as many looks as she’d hoped, but the hair goes off, especially when she’s rapping a potential Usher diss. “Somebody usher this nigga into a clinic,” she raps, referencing the R&B singer who compared her to Lil’ Kim in May. “My flow’s still sick, I ain’t talkin’ a pandemic.”

This is 6ix9ine’s second single since being released from prison early due to concerns that he’s at high risk for COVID-19 complications. “Trollz” is here after weeks of teasing and a delay due to the ongoing protests against racial injustice across America. Now, a portion of proceeds from the song and its march will go to the Bail Project, a national nonprofit that pays bail for people in need. These two trolls do have a sweet side.