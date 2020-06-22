Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj Troll the Charts With a No. 1 Debut

View this post on Instagram

#1 ON @billboard YOU CANT STOP ME. YOU CANT BLACKBALL ME. DIDNT I TELL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!! NO RADIOOOOOOOOO (ZERO) @applemusic @spotify @thelarryjackson @carlchery DIDNT GIVE US ANY MAJOR PLAYLISTING on Spotify and Apple 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 THEY TIRED SO HARD PUSHING SOMEONE ELSES SONG 🤣🤣 LET THE WORLD KNOW WHAT YA DID !!!! YOU CANT BLACKBALL MEEEEEE IM TO BIG OF A STARRRRRRRRRRRR ... OH ANNDDDDDDD ALL THE FANBASES THAT TEAMED UP TO PREVENT THIS NUMBER ONE I SAW THAT TOOOOO 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣DEBUT NUMBER 1 WITH NONE OF YOU! HATERSSSS WATCH THIS 1 MILIION TIMES HATER HATER 🤣🤣🤣 YOU CAN SAY WHAT EVER IM NUMBER 1 AND YOU CANT TAKE THAT FROM ME I WENT UP AGAINST THE MUSIC INDUSTRY AND WON!!!!!!!!! @nickiminaj WE ARE THE FUCKING MONSTERS OF THIS SHIT I LOVE YOU MOMMAZZZ