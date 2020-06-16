Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

This Juneteenth, Teyana Taylor is bringing generations of black musical artists together on her new LP, The Album. Last night, the R&B singer announced the title, track list, and release date for her first project since 2018’s K.T.S.E. Taylor already dropped videos for the sexy single “How You Want It?” featuring Diddy’s son King Combs back in August 2019 and one for the viral track “Bare Wit Me” in May. The 23-song LP is broken up into five “studios,” labeled A, L, B, U, and M. All but “Studio U” have collaborations, including Rick Ross, Erykah Badu, Quavo, Kehlani, Missy Elliot, and Ms. Lauryn Hill, who was almost left off of the track list. “Tryna figure whoooooooo at da buildin getting fiiiiiiiiiiiired for forgetting to add MS LAURYN HILL to my track listing 🤔 (as I sing you about to lose yo job) lol anyways…….” Taylor wrote in a second, updated Instagram post.

The Album isn’t just star-studded. It’s also a family affair. “Wake Up Love” features her husband, former Knicks star Iman Shumpert, who raps under the mononym Iman. And “Come Back to Me” features their 4-year-old daughter, Junie (a nickname for Iman Jr.). In the music video for “Wake Up Love,” Taylor, Iman, and Junie announce that there’s another little Shumpert on the way. Cry your tears of joy while listening to The Album when it drops this Friday, June 19.