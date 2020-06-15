The Politician Season 2 Trailer: Bette Midler Is Here Now

While you were spending your college years waking up on questionable futons, Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) was living his university life as a state senatorial candidate in New York. (Even if the constitution says he probably can’t.) Netflix finally dropped the trailer for The Politician’s second season, which revolves around Platt’s “22 year-old fucking rich kid” as he campaigns against the state’s incumbent Senate Majority Leader (a bewitching Judith Light), with the help of his immaculately coiffed team of pals from his Santa Barbara days. “It underlines the need for a new generation of young leaders who, forgive me, aren’t going to be dead in 20 years,” he suggests as his campaign motto. “I can’t change the world if I don’t win.” One wrong move, and Bette Midler’s chief of staff will also make things very difficult for young Payton. All eight episodes will premiere on Netflix on June 19.

Related