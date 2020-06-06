Photo: Netflix

At this point, they basically have a concept album, right? According to Rolling Stone, Vince Johnson of The Vince Johnson Band has signed a new publishing deal with BMG and a distribution deal with Create Music Group, and to celebrate, he has released a brand-new song about exotic animal activist Carole Baskin. Well, brand-new to us, at least, as we have to assume the group wrote it at some point in the past and hasn’t just kept on writing songs for Joe Exotic after the erstwhile private zoo owner went to prison. Right?

You’ll remember Johnson’s work from Netflix’s Tiger King, which initially presented songs like “I Saw a Tiger” and “Here Kitty Kitty,” which is also about Carole Baskin, as original songs by Joe Exotic himself. As for this new song, rumors about the fate of Carole Baskin’s second husband Don Lewis is once again fodder for a murder ballad. Enjoy “Killer Carole,” or, if you’re Carole Baskin herself, enjoy owning Joe Exotic’s zoo in Oklahoma.