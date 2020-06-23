Timothée Chalamet May No Longer Be Singlée

Photo: Getty Images

It seems like just yesterday we were all reeling from the news that Timothée Chalamet had broken up with Lily-Rose Depp, his girlfriend of a year and occasional yacht-make-out-partner. But time is a fickle mistress, and it seems that Chalamet may have already moved on to a new person with whom to make out by the waterside. Earlier this week, Chalamet was photographed with Mexican actress Eiza González while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas. The pair were seen kissing and Chalamet serenaded her with a guitar and pet her hair — you know, classic first date stuff. Neither have confirmed their relationship officially, so it may very well have been a platonic kiss/serenade/hair-petting. Either way, Chalamet seems to be enjoying himself in quarantine.