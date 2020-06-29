TLC Locks Down a Brand-New 90 Day Fiancé Spin-Off

Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.

When a network you love kneels in the internet and offers you another new spin-off, you say yes. TLC announced on Monday that come August 16 at 10 p.m., Darcey & Stacey will follow the intimate adventures of glamorous, unlucky-in-love 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days stars Darcey and Stacey Silva, joining the seven other 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and B90 Strikes Back!, which premiered last week.

The series will follow the bleach-blonde, often tear-soaked identical twin sisters as Stacey welcomes her fiancé Florian from Albania to Connecticut, starting the 90 day clock on their nuptials. Because it wouldn’t be a TLC, or a 90 Days series, without some drama, Darcey begins to doubt Florian’s fidelity to her sister once photos of Florian with another woman have “surfaced online, sparking rumors that he was unfaithful.” Darcey, meanwhile, is looking for a new romance, following the dissolution of her relationship with British boyfriend Tom, who appeared on season three and four of Before the 90 Days. The show will also feature the twin’s parents Mike and Nancy, and Darcey’s teen daughters Aniko and Aspen.

During the first week of June, TLC’s Behind the 90 Days reunion was the number one show in America for viewers under 50, pulling past even long-standing demo-topper America’s Got Talent in the coveted audience segment, so it makes sense the network would continue to capitalize on their runaway hit by expanding the franchise even further. After all, a fiancé might only last for 90 days, but reality TV stardom can be forever. A sneak-preview of Darcey & Stacey will be available on the TLC Go app on August 9, ahead of its network release.