Peninsula Trailer: The Train to Busan Sequel Returns to the Zombie Wasteland

After four long years, the trailer for Yeon Sang-ho’s Train to Busan sequel, Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, is here (we would’ve gone with Train 2 Busan, but that’s not our call). A zombie-apocalypse horror set on a speeding train, Train to Busan was a fan and critic favorite in 2016. Now, amid our very own outbreak, the director returns to the zombie-ridden wasteland. Peninsula follows a soldier, Jung-seok (Gang Dong-Won), forced to reenter the infected zone when he’s assigned to a covert operation. Kind of like last week, when you had to go drop toilet paper off outside of a sick friend’s door. Just more hangry zombies. When he and his team unexpectedly find survivors, the mission gets a lot more complicated — zombie-cage-match complicated. At this point in the pandemic, we’ll just sit here and be thankful we’re not on Mad Max–inspired adventures with flesh-starved zombies on our tail. Peninsula is coming this summer (that is, unless coronavirus out-outbreaks the outbreak movie).

