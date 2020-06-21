Two Women Accuse Justin Bieber of Sexual Assault

Photo: WireImage

Two women have accused Justin Bieber of sexual assault and shared their respective experiences with the musician on social media. On June 20, a woman identified as Danielle posted about her alleged assault on Twitter, detailing how she met Bieber at an Austin music event in March 2014. “My friends and I were enjoying ourselves the entire night,” Danielle wrote. “A man then approached me and my friends and asked us if we wanted to meet Justin. Of course we said yes.” Bieber hung out with the group for a bit, and invited them all to accompany him back to his room at the Four Seasons. “Justin had made me agree to not say anything to anyone, or I can get in serious legal trouble,” Danielle, who was 21 at the time, explained. “He then asked me to join him in bed. That’s when I asked myself, How in the world is this normal?” Danielle claims that Bieber sexually assaulted her after they consensually made out, even though she objected to “going too far” with him. “My body felt unconscious,” she said. “I don’t want to go into detail about what happened next.”

Allison Kaye, a representative for Bieber, refuted the claims in a comment to PopCrave. She said that Bieber was staying in an Airbnb as opposed to the Four Seasons on the night in question, and stayed at a different Austin hotel the following evening. “I’m sorry it took so long to respond,” Kaye added, “but we wanted to be respectful and address it with real info.”

Anonymous woman accuses Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her at the Four Seasons in 2014, Bieber’s camp deny the claims and say he was staying at an Airbnb on that date. pic.twitter.com/nXMSQMqmpi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

On June 20, a second woman accused Bieber of assault. A woman named Kadi claims that Bieber’s bodyguard invited her up to his hotel room after a New York City meet-and-greet in May 2015, where several people, including Disney Channel star Kyle Massey, were present. Kadi made out with Bieber on a couch, but things took a turn when he locked them in a bathroom and began caressing her body. “I asked him to stop,” she claims, “and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage.” Bieber allegedly sexually assaulted her on his bed, but Kadi was able to push and kick him “between his legs and run out to the living room.” She says that she had to seek mental treatment and attend rehab after the assault. Since Kadi shared her story, several contradicting tweets have resurfaced from her Twitter account. In June 2015, for instance, she wrote that she never met Bieber.

Another woman comes forward accusing Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her in New York City in 2015. pic.twitter.com/y8OQRnUVuk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

Vulture has reached out to Bieber’s representatives for further comment on Kadi and Danielle’s allegations.