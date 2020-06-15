Tyler Perry Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Tyler Perry will pay for the funeral expenses of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer on Friday, June 12, People reports. Perry, whose film and television studios are based in Atlanta, has also offered to pay for the future college educations of Brooks’s four children, ages 13, 8, 2, and 1. In the weeks since the police killing of George Floyd, many celebrities have stepped forward to offer direct financial aid to the surviving families of Floyd and other unarmed black victims of police brutality. Boxer Floyd Mayweather offered to pay for Floyd’s funeral expenses. Kanye West donated to the families of Floyd and other recent victims Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Barbra Streisand gave Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, some valuable shares in Disney. On June 1, Perry revealed on Instagram that he “spoke to George Floyd’s immediate family and tried to speak comfort in this moment. I have to tell you — they are adamant in their call for peaceful protest.” In 2019, Perry paid for the expenses of the family of Tynesha Evans, who was shot and killed by her boyfriend north of Atlanta.