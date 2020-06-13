Photo: Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet trailer maintains John David Washington’s protagonist cannot travel through time, but instead inverts it, so hypothetically, he already knew this summer’s Warner Bros. tentpoles would get pushed back because of the ongoing, forever ongoing, coronavirus pandemic. Per the studio, Tenet’s debut will shift from July 17 to July 31, while Wonder Woman 1984 will move from August 14 to October 2. This will be the second shuffle for Patty Jenkins’ superheroine flick, which was initially set to premiere on June 5.

Meanwhile, Godzilla vs. Kong will no longer smash its way through your Thanksgiving table, but will instead premiere on May 21, 2021. Robert Zemeckis’s remake of The Witches, which was scheduled for October 9, has been moved to an as-yet unspecified date, and the as-yet untitled fourth Matrix movie will then move from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022. Of course, that’s depending on whether production can safely resume on the Matrix sequel under COVID-19 in a timely fashion, a question probably only John David Washington’s sci-fi time spy can answer with any certainty.