After ignoring J.K. Rowling’s multiple transphobic comments for the past 5 days, Warner Bros.’ has finally spoken. Earlier today, Rowling released a 3,670-word blog post doubling down on her transphobic comments from this past weekend. The film studio, which distributed all 8 films in Rowling’s absolutely too-long Harry Potter franchise, released the following statement to Variety: “The events in the last several weeks have firmed our resolve as a company to confront difficult societal issues. Warner Bros.’ position on inclusiveness is well established, and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important to our company and to our audiences around the world. We deeply value the work of our storytellers who give so much of themselves in sharing their creations with us all. We recognize our responsibility to foster empathy and advocate understanding of all communities and all people, particularly those we work with and those we reach through our content.” Not the firm condemnation of Rowling and her well-documented transphobia that we were looking for, Warner Bros’.

Warner Bros.’ statement, which makes no direct mention of Rowling or her anti-trans comments, comes after Harry Potter himself and the star of Rowling’s spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts spoke out earlier this week, publicly and virulently chastising Rowling for her anti-trans statements. “Transgender women are women,” said Daniel Radcliffe in an essay for The Trevor Project. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.” Redmayne, a cis-male actor who scored an Oscar nomination for playing the trans-female painter Lili Elbe in 2015’s The Danish Girl, also spoke out against Rowling’s comments. ““I disagree with Jo’s comments,” said Redmayne. “Trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary identities are valid.” We can only hope that Warner Bros.’ takes a tip from Radcliffe and Redmayne’s statements the next time (and trust us, there will be a next time) J.K. Rowling inexplicably goes on a transphobic rant.