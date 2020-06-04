Photo: Getty Images

On Wednesday, June 3, New Orlean Saints quarterback Drew Brees expressed his feelings about former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem as a form of peaceful protest against police brutality. “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” said Brees in an interview with Daniel Roberts of Yahoo Finance. Brees’s statement drew widespread criticism from athletes, many of them black, who were disappointed or hurt by his comments. LeBron James tweeted, “WOW MAN!! Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute [sic] nothing to do with the disrespect of [American flag emoji] and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those.”

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”



Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

James was not alone with his criticism of Brees stance on Kaepernick’s protest. At a protest in New Orleans, the city which Brees brought home a SuperBowl ring for in 2009, protestors began a “Fuck Drew Brees” chant. Brees’s New Orlean Saints teammate and safety Malcolm Jenkins took to Instagram to express his feelings in a 4 minute video. “Drew Brees,” begins an emotional Jenkins, “If you don’t understand how hurtful, how insensitive your comments are you are part of the problem.” Jenkins continues to address Brees directly, saying, “And it’s unfortunate because I considered you a friend. I looked up to you. You’re somebody who I had a great deal of respect for. But sometimes you should shut the fuck up.”

While Jenkins had a lot to say about Brees, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas communicated his feelings by responding to Brees’s comments with just the green, nauseous emoji. Another Saints wide receiver, Emmanuel Sanders, also expressed his disappointment, writing on Twitter, “Smh.. Ignorant.” Killer Mike, who recently delivered a powerful speech for protestors in Atlanta, also weighed in on Brees’s comments in an interview with Jalen Rose, stating, “I would like to know what he considers disrespect.” Check out the response to Drew Brees comments about the Black Lives Matter movement below and remember that not all quarterbacks are created equally.

WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

They’re chanting “F**k Drew Brees” at a New Orleans protest 😳pic.twitter.com/EeNDTH7zju — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 4, 2020

To @DrewBrees :My 95yr old father fought in WWII at Saipan risking his life for the United States of America, a country that had little respect for himWhen he returned to New Orleans he was denied his right to vote, his right to live where he wanted & most of his civil rights... — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 3, 2020

Ed Reed responds to Drew Brees’ comments about kneeling during the national anthem.



(via @TwentyER) pic.twitter.com/OC2kYZrf2G — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2020

Smh.. Ignorant — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) June 3, 2020