Britney Spears Issues a Perfect PSA for Pride Month

Photo: Instagram

Once again demonstrating that she is the only celebrity worth hearing from in quarantine, Britney Spears has issued a characteristically wholesome shout-out to her LGBTQ+ fans and friends for Pride Month. “You guys bring so much heart, passion, and articulate everything you do,” she says in the video posted to her Instagram. “Because of you, I’ve had the best nights of my life. I love you so much it hurts. Happy Pride Month!” Towards the end of the video, it sounds like Spears’ boyfriend of four years, Sam Asghari, is talking off-screen. Spears yells, “Baby! Be quiet!” and throws up her hands in a way that can only be described as GIF-able. Spears has previously been outspoken about her support for the LGBTQ+ community, and received GLAAD’s Vanguard Award in 2018.