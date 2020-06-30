Katherine Langford Gets a Sword in Cursed Trailer

Netflix sees your obsession with their campy fantasy drama The Witcher and raises you Cursed, another medieval high fantasy drama, this time featuring 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford. Cursed stars Langford as Nimue, AKA the Lady of the Lake, as she is tasked with delivering the legendary sword Excalibur to Merlin, played by Gustaf Skarsgård, AKA the middle (and most mysterious) Skarsgård brother. Devon Terrell, star of the Obama biopic Barry, is along for the ride as (not-yet-king) Arthur. As is par for the course for medieval TV dramas, there’s a good amount of horseback combat, forbidden romance, and eldritch evil. There’s also a ton of sword-talk in the trailer, including, “the sword is cursed,” “hold that sword and lead,” and, a personal favorite, “this is the kind of sword that gets you noticed.” Cursed, billed as a “reimagined Arthurian legend,” is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on July 17.

Related